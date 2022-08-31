Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 5.2%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. 11 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $582.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bioventus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,958,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

