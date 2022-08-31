BitBall (BTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,832.00

BitBall (BTB) traded down 39.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $349,892.86 and approximately $2,832.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.15 or 0.99870227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024138 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.