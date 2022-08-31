Bitcicoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $48.17 million and $2.23 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom.
Bitcicoin Coin Trading
