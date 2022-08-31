bitCNY One Day Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

