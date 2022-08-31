Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $667,663.49

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00029076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00271979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.