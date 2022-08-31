Bitcoin Asset Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00267408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About Bitcoin Asset

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.