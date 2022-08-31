Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $385.10 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion and approximately $33.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $20,122.34 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00571485 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00256258 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018347 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003389 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,137,981 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
