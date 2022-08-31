Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.86 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $198,610.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

