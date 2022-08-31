Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,702.00

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Vault has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Vault coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00011106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $38,702.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Vault is bitcoinvault.global. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

