Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $190.67 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $190.67 million and approximately $169,343.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $11.88 or 0.00059076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

