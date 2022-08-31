BitCore (BTX) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.18 million and $119,150.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

