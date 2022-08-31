BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,615.80

BitSend (BSD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 13% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $21,615.80 and $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00223540 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008911 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00431144 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,244,170 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitSend

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

