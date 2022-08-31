BitTorrent Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $841.56 million and approximately $60,340.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007480 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006788 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012369 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

