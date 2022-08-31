Black Phoenix (BPX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,946.00

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $170,191.64 and approximately $70,946.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Black Phoenix

Black Phoenix (BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

