BlackCoin (BLK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,320.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $684,552.38 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,576,820 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

