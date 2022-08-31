Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 400 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $11,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.