BlitzPick Price Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $128,260.12 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

