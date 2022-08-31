Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $260,289.39 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $260,289.39 and approximately $24.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

