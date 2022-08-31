Blockpass Market Capitalization Reaches $189,949.47 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $189,949.47 and $2,324.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,126.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00081795 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.