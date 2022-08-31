Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.36. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 7,102 shares trading hands.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $811.79 million, a PE ratio of 241.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

