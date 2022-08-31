Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRGGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.36. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 7,102 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $811.79 million, a PE ratio of 241.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

