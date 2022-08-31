Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.36. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 7,102 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $811.79 million, a PE ratio of 241.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
