Bogged Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,702.00 (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bogged Finance alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00573773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00257858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00018257 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bogged Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bogged Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.