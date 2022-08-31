Bolivarcoin Hits Market Cap of $35,532.03 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $35,532.03 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,654,534 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

