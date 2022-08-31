Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
BOIVF stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.
Bolloré Company Profile
