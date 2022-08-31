BOLT Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $56,730.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081589 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

