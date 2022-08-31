Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.61 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $1.61 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.

