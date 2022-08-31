BoringDAO (BORING) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (BORING) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $505,480.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

