Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,270.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Bottos has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $274,752.77 and approximately $15,270.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

