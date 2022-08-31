Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) versus Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Critical Survey

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.42 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Hour Loop $62.79 million 2.11 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -45.65% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Boxed and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boxed and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 320.71%. Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Boxed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

