Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 4,424,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brazil Minerals Price Performance
BMIX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brazil Minerals (BMIX)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.