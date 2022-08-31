Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 4,424,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brazil Minerals Price Performance

BMIX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

