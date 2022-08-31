Brian J. Sereda Sells 29,903 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 117,817.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,365 shares in the company, valued at 4,193,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
NASDAQ RGTI opened at 3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.38. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
