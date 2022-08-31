Brian J. Sereda Sells 29,903 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 117,817.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,365 shares in the company, valued at 4,193,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.38. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.