Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 176,200 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
BBI stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
