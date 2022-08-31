Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $23,220.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,925,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,768,662.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $279.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,627,000 after purchasing an additional 722,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

