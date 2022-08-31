Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

