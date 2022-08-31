Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.