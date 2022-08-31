Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $584.29

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $584.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $409.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.