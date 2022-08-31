Brokerages Set Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT at $660.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $660.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Glencore Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

