Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $13.67

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSP. UBS Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.09.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

