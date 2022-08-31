Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $29,573.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00752493 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.