Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calavo Growers Price Performance
CVGW opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.