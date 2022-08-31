Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVGW opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

