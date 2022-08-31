California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $18,162.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 300 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $18,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.