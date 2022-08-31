Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 170,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

