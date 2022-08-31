Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $17,298.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.84 or 0.07766245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00162231 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

