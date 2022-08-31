Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $28.92. 338,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,209,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

