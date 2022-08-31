Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 2,696,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,193.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

CDNAF stock opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

