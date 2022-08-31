Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.05% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR:COK opened at €28.24 ($28.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Cancom has a 1-year low of €28.20 ($28.78) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.06.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.