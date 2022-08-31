Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Carbon Coin Coin Profile

Carbon Coin is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.