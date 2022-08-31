Carillonium finance (CAROM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded up 431.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Carillonium finance has traded up 566.3% against the dollar. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $711,339.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00441022 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00823477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015691 BTC.
Carillonium finance Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
Receive News & Updates for Carillonium finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carillonium finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.