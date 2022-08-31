Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 154,418 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 930,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,597,000 after buying an additional 312,112 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

