Cartesi Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $86.07 million and $4.78 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 607,535,991 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

