Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $35.54

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $34.28. Carvana shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 45,640 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,134,258 shares of company stock worth $45,466,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

