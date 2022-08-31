carVertical (CV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

carVertical (CV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $880.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

